Report: Amir Coffey will stay in NBA draft, skip senior season

The Gophers were hoping Amir Coffey would return for his senior season even after the All-Big Ten selection announced his intentions this spring to sign with an agent and declare for the NBA draft.

That won’t be the case.

The guard’s agent told the Star Tribune that the guard will stay in the draft pool. The deadline to withdraw from the draft was 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Coffey’s loss is a big one for Richard Pitino’s team after he helped lead the Gophers to a 22-win season and the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2018-19. The NBA draft will be June 20 and the Star Tribune reported that Coffey is projected to go anywhere from the 45th pick to not being selected.

Coffey, the son of former Gopher Richard Coffey, averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his junior season. Coffey had 18 points, six rebounds and two assists in the Gophers’ 86-76 victory over Louisville in the first round of the NCAA tournament.