Gophers QB out indefinitely because of foot injury

The Gophers lost sophomore quarterback Zack Annexstad for an indefinite period on Friday when he suffered a foot injury during practice. The Gophers announced the news on Saturday.

“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we feel terrible for Zack,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He worked extremely hard in the spring and summer to put himself in position to compete for the starting job, and I know he will recover from this setback to be even stronger. Zack is an elite teammate and person, and I look forward to him being an important part of the team as a leader while he is recovering.”

Annexstad was in a competition with sophomore Tanner Morgan for the starting job. Morgan likely will start the Gophers’ season opener on Aug. 29 against South Dakota State.

Annexstad was the Gophers’ starter for the first seven games (he went 3-4) of the 2018 season and played in eight games. He was slowed by injuries and ended his true freshman season with 1,277 yards passing, nine touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 51.9 completion percentage. Morgan replaced Annexstad as the starter and threw for 1,401 yards, nine touchdowns, six interceptions and a 58.6 completion percentage.

The Gophers were 4-2 in the games started by Morgan, including victories at Wisconsin in the regular-season finale and over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl.