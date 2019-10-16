Gophers lose Eric Curry for season because of knee injury

Redshirt junior forward Eric Curry suffered an injury to his right knee in practice last week and will undergo season-ending surgery next week.

“We are obviously disappointed in Eric’s recent setback,” Gophers men’s basketball coach coach Richard Pitino said. “He has worked so hard and stayed positive throughout this whole process. He is still a valuable member and leader on this team. I can’t wait to get him back, better than ever next year.”

The Star Tribune reported Curry suffered a torn right ACL in an Oct. 7 practice and that his recovery could last nine months. Curry has been slowed by knee injuries during his time with the Gophers.

He missed the first 12 games of the 2018-19 season because of arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He also missed time at the end of the season to repair a torn ligament in his right foot. Curry sat out the 2017-18 season after tearing ligaments and the meniscus in his left knee.

In 49 career games, including six starts, Curry has averaged 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gophers.