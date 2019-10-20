Gophers move up to 17th in Associated Press poll

The Gophers continued to climb in the college football rankings after a 42-7 victory on Saturday in Rutgers. Minnesota moved up to No. 17 in the Associated Press (media voting) Top 25 poll and were 16th in the coaches’ poll.

The Gophers made their first appearance of the season in the AP poll last Sunday at No. 20. This week’s ranking is the highest for the Gophers in the AP rankings since they were No. 13 on Oct. 3, 2004.

The Gophers have won nine consecutive games dating to last season — the last time that happened was during the 1941-42 seasons — tying for the fourth-longest winning streak in the nation. Clemson has won 22 in a row, followed by Ohio State (13) and Appalachian State (12). The Gophers and Baylor both have nine consecutive victories.

This is the first time the Gophers have been 7-0 since 1960 and they are one of only 10 undefeated teams in college football. Minnesota is 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1967 and is 11-2 in its past 13 games. The Gophers will play host to Maryland on Saturday.