Gophers set new milestones in a 52-10 win over Maryland

The Gophers are gaining national attention and reaching milestones that haven’t been hit in almost 80 years.

Through eight games, there are two words to accurately describe Minnesota’s overall performance — explosive and physical. The Gophers continue to set records and have shown they can beat opponents in a variety of ways. During Saturday’s 52-10 win over Maryland, Minnesota paired a powerful offensive attack with tenacious defense.

The Gophers have started the season 8-0 for the first time since 1941. The program’s six-game Big Ten winning streak is the longest since 1948-49. Minnesota’s defense has allowed just 24 points in 16 quarters. As a team, the Gophers have posted an impressive plus-134 scoring margin in five Big Ten games.

Minnesota’s victory sets the stage for a battle of undefeated teams when No. 6 Penn State travels to Minneapolis on Nov. 9.

Joe Rossi has Minnesota’s defense clicking

Entering the game, we all knew Maryland’s offense was built upon explosive plays. They had the third-most explosive offense (1.5) and ranked No. 1 in rushing play explosiveness (1.44), according to CFBData. Only six of their 33 scoring drives spanned more than eight plays. The trend continued as the Gophers’ defense held Maryland to just 210 total yards.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s defense allowed just two touchdowns in the month of October. Rossi’s unit continued to play fast, agressive and physical. In the first half, they converted two takeaways into 14 points. Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome’s pass tipped off the hands of Chigoziem Okonkwo and Antoine Winfield Jr. hauled in an interception. Winfield was playing single-high and the Gophers showed man coverage across the board. The ball sailed into Winfield’s hands and Minnesota’s offense quickly capitalized with points.

Late in the second quarter, another Maryland pass tipped off the hands of an intended receiver. Cornerback Coney Durr snatched the errant throw and sprinted up the sideline for a 72-yard interception return touchdown. The score helped put Minnesota ahead by four touchdowns with 3:41 remaining in the second quarter.

The opportunistic play paired nicely with agressive pressure packages. Minnesota showed an early third-down blitz look where Carter Coughlin pressed the A-gap inside. They brought linebacker Josh Aune into the field and blitzed him, along with Braelen Oliver. Oliver hit the B-gap and the running back adequately picked up Aune. They couldn’t slow Oliver, who burst through the gap and sacked quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome. Rossi was agressive throughout the day and utilized Oliver off blitzes. The redshirt freshman had two tackles (one for loss) and a sack in Saturday’s win. When he gains more experience, Oliver has the chance to be a special player in Minnesota’s defense. With Kamal Martin out, Mariano Sori-Marin saw an extended role and played really disciplined. He led the team with eight tackles and stayed in run fits to prevent Maryland from creating explosive plays.

With under two minutes remaining in the first half, quarterback Tanner Morgan tried to hit wide receiver Rashod Bateman up the sideline. The pass flew over Bateman’s head and cornerback Marcus Lewis returned it to midfield. A few plays later, Minnesota lost a run fit and didn’t set the edge. The mistakes resulted in a 33-yard rush by Javon Leake. Maryland marched inside the 5-yard-line, but a sack by Carter Coughlin forced the Terrapins to kick a field goal. All day, Coughlin was disruptive and took advantage of a mismatch against redshirt freshman Jaelyn Duncan.

Minnesota’s defense continues to play disciplined and it’s helping them control football games. When tasked with playing man coverage, the defensive backs are technically sound and creating pass breakups. The ability to trust the cornerbacks has allowed Minnesota’s front-seven to play fast and fly all over the field. Throughout games, we’ve started to notice the continuity of this defense. Pre-snap adjustments and communication have played a big role in Minnesota’s success. Leadership from veterans like Carter Coughlin, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Thomas Barber help this defense tick.

Minnesota’s Multi-Dimensional Attack

The Gophers’ offense continues to show balance and multi-dimensional features. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca nicely complements inside zone with plenty of outside zone looks. This forces defenses to move sideline-to-sideline and defend backside creases. It often leads to open field plays where Minnesota’s running backs can make defenders miss. Rodney Smith continues to flash his elusive skills in the second level. He makes defenders miss in space and thrives when backside creases are open. Smith had 17 carries for 103 yards, as Minnesota’s running backs averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman ran a smooth release and made a leaping grab on a fade in the red zone. Quarterback Tanner Morgan perfectly placed the throw and Bateman brought in a nine-yard touchdown reception. The sophomore wide receiver hauled in three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Bateman appeared to even occasionally receive bracket coverage from safeties over the top.

On the next possession, the Gophers used outside zone to fuel an explosive run by Mohamed Ibrahim. Center Conner Olson reached the defensive tackle and left guard Blaise Andries cleared the edge for a 12-yard gain. The beauty of the current Gophers’ offense is the balance associated with it. On the same drive, Minnesota ran an RPO slant to Chris Autman-Bell for 17 yards. The mix of running and passing concepts have helped the Gophers’ offense become multi-dimensional. Minnesota finished its first quarter scoring drive with a ten-yard rushing score by Seth Green. The coaching staff deployed a heavy package and attached jet motion to the Wildcat. Green plowed into the end zone for an effortless ten-yard touchdown. Minnesota continued to successfully run this look out of heavy personnel. Out of the Wildcat, Green rushed for 30 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Gophers continued to move the ball up field with explosive passing plays. Tanner Morgan’s pass tipped off wide receiver Tyler Johnson and into the arms of Rashod Bateman for a 20-yard reception. Moments later, Maryland brought eight players into the box and blitzed. This created man matchups for all of the wide receivers, including Tyler Johnson out of the slot. He broke the defensive back’s ankles with a quick slant in the red zone. Morgan connected with Johnson for an effortless 16-yard touchdown and Minnesota led 21-0. Maryland made a startling decision when they defended the Gophers with no safety help in the red zone. If you run this type of scheme, Minnesota’s wide receivers will make you pay.

The Gophers averaged 6.6 yards per play, including 321 rushing yards. The offensive line’s execution has been one of the single biggest reasons why Minnesota’s offense has continued its explosive surge. The Gophers can beat teams in many different ways, which will help them during important November games.