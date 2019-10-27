Lucky 13: Undefeated Gophers continue to climb in college football polls

The Gophers continue to beat up on opponents and rise in the college football rankings.

After beating Maryland 52-10 on Saturday, the Gophers moved to No. 13 in both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the Coaches poll.

That is the highest the Gophers have been ranked in the AP poll since they were 12th on Dec. 5, 1999. The Gophers also were 13th in the AP rankings on Oct. 3, 2004.

The Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and 5-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1961. Minnesota is 12-2 in its past 14 games and has won 10 consecutive games, dating to last season. That is the fourth-longest winning streak in the nation behind Clemson (23), Ohio State (14) and Appalachian State (13).

The Gophers will have a bye next Saturday before playing Penn State on Nov. 9 at TCF Bank Stadium. The Nittany Lions, who were ranked No. 6 in the AP poll entering the weekend, beat Michigan State, 28-7, on Saturday to move to 8-0 and 5-0.