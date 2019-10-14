The wait is over: Undefeated Gophers make their return to Associated Press Top 25

Six victories was finally enough for the Gophers football team to make its way into the Associated Press Top 25.

The Gophers, who beat visiting Nebraska 34-7 on Saturday to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, made their season debut at No. 20 in the poll that is voted on by the media. Minnesota is 20th in the Coaches’ Poll after being ranked 25th last week.

The Gophers’ start is their best since 2003 and their eight-game winning streak dating to last season is the longest for the program in 70 years. They are the only unbeaten team from a Power Five conference that had not yet to be ranked.

The Gophers, who will play Saturday at Rutgers (1-5, 0-4), last appeared in the AP poll in 2014.