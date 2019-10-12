Undefeated Gophers muscle past Nebraska for 27-point win

In the the Big Ten, the most physical teams often win. Over the past two weeks, the Gophers have overwhelmed opponents in the trenches. During Saturday’s game against Nebraska, the offensive line continued to pave lanes for running backs Rodney Smith, Shannon Brooks and Mohamed Ibrahim. The Gophers rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant 34-7 win over the Cornhuskers.

Minnesota opened the season 6-0 for the first time since 2003. Dating back to last year, the Gophers have won eight consecutive games for the first time since 1948-49.

The Gophers were without starting right tackle Daniel Faalele, who exited last week’s game with an undisclosed injury. Minnesota shuffled the offensive line around and moved left guard Blaise Andries to right tackle. Despite the changes, redshirt sophomore John Michael Schmitz and Conner Olson thrived when the Gophers used outside zone concepts. This helped create creases and backside rushing lanes for Minnesota’s running backs.

Last week against Illinois, running back Rodney Smith was dynamic. The trend continued during Saturday’s night’s matchup. In the first quarter, Smith broke free for a 35-yard run and displayed tremendous patience to find creases. Just three plays later, quarterback Tanner Morgan found Chris Autman-Bell off a tunnel screen. He followed his blocks for a 15-yard touchdown and the Gophers quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Rodney Smith continued to create explosive plays and rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown. He fought through tackles into the second level and made first defenders miss.

Gophers’ OL mauls Nebraska with physicality

The Gophers’ offensive line killed the Huskers with physicality. Entering the game, Nebraska’s stout defensive line felt like the biggest challenge Minnesota had to manage.

They did just that.

On the team’s third drive of the game, Minnesota rushed the ball five times for 63 yards. Shannon Brooks broke free for an electric 25-yard run off outside zone. John Michael Schmitz and Conner Olson each had key blocks inside. Michael Schmitz fits the scheme very well and plays with tremendous leverage. Blaise Andries had a critical backside block and Brooks hit the hole very hard. In the red zone, Andries reached the defensive end on an outside zone play. The superb execution by Minnesota’s offensive line allowed Mohamed Ibrahim to bump the run outside for a 15-yard score.

The momentum continued on the next drive and Minnesota continued to break free for explosive running plays. Shannon Brooks had space off inside zone and picked up 13 yards. Conner Olson had a critical block and Ko Kieft delivered a huge chip on the backside. On the next play, Brooks again exploded off outside zone behind a key second level block by John Michael Schmitz. The offensive line’s execution allowed Shannon Brooks to run wild. He accumulated 99 yards on 13 carries and was complemented by both Rodney Smith and Mohamed Ibrahim. After missing the past three games, Ibrahim rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns.

In the second half, Nebraska immediately tried to slow the running game by committing defenders to it. They moved eight defenders into the box and it resulted in man-to-man matchups across the board. On the first play of the half, wide receiver Tyler Johnson stretched the seam and picked up 45 yards. Minnesota used four physical runs to reach the end zone, including a five-yard touchdown by redshirt sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim. The offensive line pushed the pile and muscled through the Nebraska front to carry Ibrahim into the end zone.

Throughout the game, Nebraska continued to commit seven or eight defenders to the run. With the balance featured in Minnesota’s offense, they continued to make Nebraska pay. Late in the third quarter, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca dialed up a post-wheel concept to Tyler Johnson, who hauled in another 45-yard reception. The explosive passing play set up Mohamed Ibrahim’s third rushing touchdown of the day.

Joe Rossi has his defense prepared

The Gophers’ defense continued to play fast and physical. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has dialed up two impressive game plans to limit opposing offensive attacks. Nebraska struggled to run the ball and couldn’t create any explosive plays. Minnesota’s defense held Nebraska scoreless until the 12:32 mark of the fourth quarter. Dating back to the Purdue game, the Gophers’ defense kept opponents out of the end zone for 111 minutes and 27 seconds. Minnesota again looked well-prepared and played very disciplined in all areas.

Quarterback Noah Vedral started for Nebraska as Adrian Martinez missed Saturday’s game with an injury. Vedral, a transfer from Central Florida, had past experience in Scott Frost’s scheme and can execute all aspects of the system.

Early on, Nebraska moved the ball off the zone-read and Vedral picked up six yards with his legs. Wan’Dale Robinson made a tough grab off a wheel route to move the chains for the Huskers. Minnesota forced a fourth-and-two situation and perfectly defended a screen pass to create a turnover on downs. Robinson was making dynamic plays in space, but was carted to the locker room with an injury and did not return.

Vedral kept plays alive with his legs, but Minnesota managed to get plenty of pressure with just four rushers. The Gophers’ defensive line was very physical and killed Nebraska with bull-rushes. Defensive tackle Sam Renner had the best game of his career. The former walk-on was getting tremendous push and impacted the game as a pass rusher. After a strong offseason, Renner is quietly becoming one of the team’s most improved players. In Saturday’s game, he had four tackles, a sack and multiple quarterback pressures. Overall, Minnesota accumulated four sacks and five tackles-for-loss.

Pass rusher Carter Coughlin was also using a bull-rush and several other pass rushing moves to create pressure. The combination of edge and interior defensive line push, allowed the Gophers to win up front. This game was by far the best collective performance by the Gophers’ entire front-seven.

Making the defensive adjustments

Early in the game, the Gophers appeared to have a small coverage breakdown. Nebraska dialed up a nice route concept and safety Jordan Howden took tight end Jack Stoll up the seam. This helped clear out a crosser over the middle for wide receiver JD Spielman. He picked up 51 yards, but it was the only explosive play the Gophers allowed. The entire unit made necessary adjustments and managed to bounce back.

Minnesota’s defense responded by creating back-to-back sacks. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi dialed up a nickel blitz with Chris Williamson. Williamson blitzed up the B-gap and linebacker Thomas Barber pressed the A-gap. It helped open a crease for Williamson to pick up a sack. On the next play, Carter Coughlin backed up left tackle Brenden Jaimes off a bull-rush and sacked quarterback Noah Vedral.

On the next drive, quarterback Noah Vedral scrambled in the pocket for 22 yards. The defensive line stayed in pass rushing lanes and Carter Coughlin funneled back to the quarterback. He couldn’t slow Vedral and he burst into Nebraska territory. As the game progressed, Minnesota retraced the quarterback and limited explosive plays.