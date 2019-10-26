Zulgad: Full credit: Gophers deserve praise for dispatching of inferior foes, now real test begins for P.J. Fleck’s team

MINNEAPOLIS — All you need to know about how the Minnesota Gophers are performing these days could be summarized by two first-half plays that occurred Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

The first came on Maryland’s second play from scrimmage when quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome’s pass was tipped by receiver Dontay Demus Jr. into the hands of Antoine Winfield Jr. at midfield. The Gophers safety returned the intereception 30 yards to the Terps 20-yard line and four plays later Tanner Morgan hit Rashod Batemen with a 9-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.

The second happened early in the second quarter when Morgan’s pass was tipped by wide receiver Tyler Johnson. This was Maryland’s chance to return the favor with its own interception. Only somehow after the ball hit Johnson’s left hand it fell into Bateman’s arms — it honestly looked like a planned play — and the drive ended with Morgan completing a 16-yard scoring pass to Johnson to put the Gophers up 21-0.

The two plays stood out because they are the types of things that usually happen to the Gophers, not for them. But things look and feel different these days as was apparent after the 17th-ranked Gophers (8-0, 5-0) embarrassed the Terps 52-10, increasing the Gophers’ lead in the Big Ten West to two games and moving their winning streak to 10 games.

The impressive thing about these Gophers might be how convincingly they have taken care of business in conference play. After three shaky nonconference victories, the Gophers have beaten host Purdue by seven, routed Illinois and Nebraska by 23 and 27, respectively, at home and crushed woeful Rutgers by 35 on the road. On Saturday, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck found his team in position to score almost anytime it wanted. The Gophers are a plus-134 in scoring differential in conference games this season and have given up 24 points in the past three games.

One sign of a good team is having the ability give a lesser opponent zero hope. That’s exactly what the Gophers did against the Terps. There was never a moment Saturday where they could have believed they belonged on the same field as Minnesota.

The Gophers have put themselves in a spot to show Minnesota fans — and the rest of college football — just how good they really are. After having a bye next Saturday, Minnesota will play host to sixth-ranked Penn State before facing 20th-ranked Iowa and Northwestern on the road and then closing the regular season against 13th-ranked Wisconsin at TCF Bank Stadium.

Penn State entered Saturday tied with Ohio State atop the Big Ten East at 4-0. Iowa is 3-2, and tied for second place in the Big Ten West, after beating Northwestern (winless in the conference) on Saturday. Wisconsin, which was upset at Illinois a week ago, was crushed 38-7 at Ohio State on Saturday and is now sitting at 3-2 in the Big Ten. The Badgers are sure to plummet in the Associated Press rankings.

The Penn State game figures to be the most anticipated matchup for the Gophers since 2003, when they entered their Friday night game against Michigan at the Metrodome with a 6-0 record. That team had Rose Bowl aspirations and the Gophers actually were ranked higher than the Wolverines (17th to 20th). Glen Mason’s team blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost 38-35. Minnesota lost the next week to Michigan State and finished 10-3 after beating Oregon in the Sun Bowl.

Those were in the days when the Big Ten didn’t have divisions. Now, the Gophers have a clear path to the conference championship game on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Gophers’ chances against undefeated and third-rank Ohio State in the Big Ten title game is a conversation for another day, but Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin should provide a good measuring stick for just how far Fleck has brought this program.

Right now, Fleck deserves credit for preparing his team to take care of opponents that aren’t the equal of his club. Previous Gophers teams have slipped up when given the same chance. Maryland was the latest team to learn these aren’t the same old Gophers. In two weeks, the Gophers will get the chance to send a much stronger message about just how different they are these days.