ESPN selects former Gophers star to serve as celebrity guest picker

Former Gophers wide receiver Eric Decker will be the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning.

The show will be on the University of Minnesota campus for the first time and will be set on Northrop Mall, which is a little more than a half mile from where the Gophers (7-1) will play host to Wisconsin (6-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of the game will clinch the Big Ten West title and play in the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State (the Big Ten East winner) on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

Decker played for the Gophers from 2006 through 2009 before being a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010.

The GameDay crew includes host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso. The university will become the 75th different school to host “GameDay” and Minneapolis will be the 89th different city from which the show has originated. There now will be only nine Power Five school from which “GameDay” has not originated. The list includes Cal, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

The show will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 11 a.m. Fans will have to show up way before 8 if they want a prime spot to see the show and display a sign.