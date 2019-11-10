Gophers enter top 10 in both Associated Press and coaches rankings

The Gophers football team moved to No. 7 in both the Associated Press (media) and USA Today coaches rankings after beating then-No. 4 Penn State on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. That is a climb of six spots in both polls from No. 13 last week.

The knock on the Gophers entering the Penn State game was that they hadn’t faced any tough teams. But that was no longer true once the Gophers (9-0, 6-0) kept their record perfect with a 31-26 win over the Nittany Lions. The Gophers remain one of five undefeated teams in college football.

The Gophers’ No. 7 ranking in the AP poll is their highest since being fifth on Nov. 19, 1962. The Gophers have won 11 consecutive games, tied for the third-longest winning streak in the nation. Clemson is at 24 games and Ohio State at 15. Baylor also has won 11 in a row. The Gophers are 9-0 for the first time since 1904 and 6-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1961.

The top six teams in the Associated Press and coaches polls are LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon. Penn State fell to ninth in the AP poll and 11th in the coaches rankings.

The Gophers will have to wait until Tuesday to find out what position they hold in the College Football Playoff rankings, but it won’t be surprising if they are seventh in that as well.