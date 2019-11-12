Gophers make significant jump in College Football Playoff rankings

The Gophers didn’t make the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings but they did move to No. 8 on Tuesday when the committee issued its second set of rankings.

That was a jump of nine spots after the Gophers upset Penn State last Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers (9-0), who will play at No. 20 Iowa on Saturday, are one spot behind Utah (8-1) and one ahead of Penn State (8-1). Vaulting nine spots is the largest in the history of the CFP rankings, according to ESPN. The Gophers jumped to No. 7 in the Associated Press (media) and coaches rankings this week.

LSU moved to No. 1 in the playoff rankings after beating Alabama. That dropped Ohio State to second. Clemson and Georgia round out the top four with Alabama as the first team out. With Ohio State currently in a semifinal, the Gophers’ CFP ranking means they would go to the Rose Bowl and face No. 6 Oregon of the Pac-12.

The top four teams in the final rankings advance to the playoff. The semifinals will be played Dec. 28. One semifinal will be the Peach Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the other will be the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The national championship game will be Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The final Top 25 will be released on Dec. 8 on ESPN.

Here are this week’s rankings.

1. LSU (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Clemson (10-0)

4. Georgia (8-1)

5. Alabama (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Utah (8-1)

8. Gophers (9-0)

9. Penn State (8-1)

10. Oklahoma (8-1)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Auburn (7-2)

13. Baylor (9-0)

14. Wisconsin (7-2)

15. Michigan (7-2)

16. Notre Dame (7-2)

17. Cincinnati (8-1)

18. Memphis (8-1)

19. Texas (6-3)

20. Iowa (6-3)

21. Boise State (8-1)

22. Oklahoma State (6-3)

23. Navy (7-1)

24. Kansas State (6-3)

25. Appalachian State (8-1)