Here’s how far the Gophers tumbled in the college football rankings after loss at Iowa

The Gophers football team fell four spots to No. 11 in both the Associated Press (media) and coaches rankings after losing its first game of the season on Saturday in Iowa.

Minnesota (9-1) was eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings that came out last Tuesday and figure to fall in that poll as well when the newest version is revealed on Tuesday evening.

LSU (10-0), Ohio State (10-0), Clemson (11-0), Georgia (9-1) and Alabama (9-1) are the top five in both the AP and coaches rankings that were released Sunday. Penn State (9-1) also is now above the Gophers, placing ninth in both polls. Iowa (7-3) moved to 19th in the AP poll and 20th in the coaches poll after beating Minnesota.