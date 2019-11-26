Northrop Mall will play host to ESPN’s “College GameDay” show before Gophers-Badgers

ESPN announced its popular “College GameDay” show would be on the University of Minnesota campus for the first time on Sunday. On Tuesday, the location for the pregame show was set. It will be on Northrop Mall, which is a little more than a half mile from where the Gophers (7-1) will play host to Wisconsin (6-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of the game will clinch the Big Ten West title and play in the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State (the Big Ten East winner) on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

Crews will begin construction of the set on Wednesday for a crew that includes host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso.

The university will become the 75th different school to host “GameDay” and Minneapolis will be the 89th different city from which the show has originated. There now will be only nine Power Five school from which “GameDay” has not originated. The list includes Cal, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

The show will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 11 a.m. Fans will have to show up way before 8 if they want a prime spot to see the show and display a sign.