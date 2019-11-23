Rashod Bateman erupts in Gophers’ win over Northwestern

When the Gophers start fast and control games, teams have trouble keeping up. Minnesota used a dynamic performance by wide receiver Rashod Bateman to fuel a 38-22 win over Northwestern. Bateman posted seven catches for 78 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson also finished the afternoon with seven catches, 125 yards and a 17-yard score. Quarterback Tanner Morgan was questionable with a concussion, but started Saturday’s game. He tossed four touchdowns passes and displayed tremendous downfield accuracy.

Entering Saturday’s game, Minnesota had won ten or more overall games just five times in program history (1900, 1903, 1904, 1905, 2003). The Gophers have only accomplished this milestone once since 1905. It’s also the first time Minnesota has won seven Big Ten games in a single-season.

The win sets the stage for a potential Big Ten West Championship game when the Wisconsin Badgers travel to TCF Bank Stadium next week.

Minnesota’s offense was grooving

The Gophers’ offense quickly established the intermediate passing game and got into an early rhythm. Minnesota showed a bubble screen look, but quarterback Tanner Morgan found wide receiver Tyler Johnson over the middle for a 14-yard completion. The Gophers pushed into the red zone through quick passing. In the red zone, Morgan found wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a 19-yard touchdown. Northwestern appeared to be in zone coverage and Bateman ran a corner route into the soft spot. Quarterback Tanner Morgan beautifully placed the pass and Bateman elevated over the defensive back for a red zone touchdown.

The Gophers’ offense continued to show this type of rhythm the entire day. Minnesota blended in the quick RPO and play-action game. They also mixed stretch and inside zone schemes to attack Northwestern’s defense. Rodney Smith had a pair of explosive runs, including several plays where he used his vision to bounce outside. Moments later, running back Shannon Brooks scored a nine-yard touchdown off a stretch play. The wide receivers blocked really well downfield and right tackle Daniel Faalele cleared the edge.

Morgan was firing passes all over and played confidently the entire day. In the second quarter, Tyler Johnson ran a fade out of the slot and torched man coverage. He tracked the ball and made a very difficult 26-yard grab. A few plays later, Minnesota’s quarterback again turned to one of his favorite targets. Rashod Bateman sold the inside release and popped off an out to the pylon. Morgan fired the pass and Bateman made a tip-toe grab in the front corner of the end zone. Bateman’s 21-yard touchdown helped the Gophers jump out to a quick 21-0 lead.

Minnesota started the second half with several dynamic runs off the stretch/outside zone scheme. On the first play of the drive, Rodney Smith took the bend read and cut back for 11 yards. During this sequence, the duo of Smith and Shannon Brooks had five runs of 10-plus yards. When the Gophers needed a red zone score, Morgan turned to Bateman. The sophomore wide receiver ran a smooth release and beautifully adjusted to the back shoulder fade. Bateman hauled in the 7-yard score for his third touchdown of the game.

The Gophers continued to bleed clock with the ground game and Northwestern had trouble tackling Mohamed Ibrahim. He ran through defenders and accumulated yards after contact. Ibrahim had 13 carries for 76 yards as the Gophers rushed for 212 total yards. When Minnesota reached the red zone again, Tanner Morgan delivered another perfect strike. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson ran a back shoulder fade and grabbed a 17-yard touchdown. Northwestern shifted to single-high, Johnson beat his man and the safety had no chance over the top.

All year, the Gophers have shredded opponents with one of the most explosive passing attacks in program history. During Saturday’s win, Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman became the first wide receiver duo in program history to each post more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single-season.

The Gophers’ defense starts aggressive

This week, Minnesota’s defense wasted no time being aggressive, especially on third-down. Right away, Joe Rossi called a stunt to create pressure. Boye Mafe and Carter Coughlin crashed hard, while Kamal Martin looped outside. Martin sacked Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson and Minnesota forced a quick three-and-out.

On the next drive, it appeared a late alignment shift by Carter Coughlin caused confusion up front. Coughlin shifted to the edge, had a free run at Johnson and caused an incompletion. Minnesota’s top pass rusher was disruptive the entire day, posting six tackles and two quarterback hits. Defensive tackle Sam Renner also shed his block and sacked Johnson, which backed the Wildcats into an early long-down situation.

Minnesota continued to send pressure and placed the Wildcats in difficult down-and-distance situations. A few drives later, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. blitzed and destroyed Johnson. Winfield Jr. was flying all over the field and led the team with 11 tackles. Northwestern’s quarterback was injured on the play, so head coach Pat Fitzgerald turned to sophomore Andrew Marty.

With Marty at quarterback, Northwestern started to find some success off zone read looks. Minnesota’s edge contain and tackling was a little leaky and it helped the Wildcats sustain a late second quarter drive. The defense was struggling to hold the edge and second-level run fits were a little inadequate. Marty beautifully placed a 9-yard touchdown to Jace James and the Wildcats cut into Minnesota’s 21-2 first-half lead.

The Gophers’ defense was less consistent when Marty entered the game. His ability to run created some contain issues on the edge of Minnesota’s defense. Northwestern went on a 15-play, 64-yard drive and converted three times in late-down situations. Through the air, Marty also did a nice job of getting the ball out quick to the sideline. Northwestern’s sophomore quarterback brought rhythm to the Wildcats’ offense and was a big threat off designed runs.

Minnesota’s defense wasn’t tackling well and had a few undisciplined penalties in the second half. They will need to clean this up before next week’s game against Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.