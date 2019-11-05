Where are the Gophers in College Football Playoff rankings?

The Gophers’ perfect record landed them a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings that debuted on Tuesday.

Minnesota (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) was ranked 17th by the 13-member committee that will have four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the final rankings are released on Dec. 8.

The Gophers will have an opportunity to move up when they play host to Penn State (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are ranked fourth behind Ohio State (8-0), LSU (8-0) and Alabama (8-0). Clemson (8-0) is one spot behind Penn State.

Here are the complete rankings:

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. LSU (8-0)

3. Alabama (8-0)

4. Penn State (8-0)

5. Clemson (8-0)

6. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oregon (8-1)

8. Utah (8-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Florida (7-2)

11. Auburn (7-2)

12. Baylor (8-0)

13. Wisconsin (6-2)

14. Michigan (7-2)

15. Notre Dame (6-2)

16. Kansas State (6-2)

17. Gophers (8-0)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Wake Forest (7-1)

20. Cincinnati (7-1)

21. Memphis (8-1)

22. Boise State (7-1)

23. Oklahoma State (6-3)

24. Navy (7-1)

25. SMU (8-1)