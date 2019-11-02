Zulgad: Gophers’ focus should be on far bigger prize than “College GameDay”

Are we really upset that ESPN’s “College GameDay” isn’t going to be on the University of Minnesota campus next Saturday for the Gophers-Penn State game or is this fake outrage from fans looking for a reason to be upset?

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck spent plenty of time focusing on getting GameDay to show up at Minnesota for the first time, so there is a chance that some are actually upset about the fact ESPN elected to head to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for top-ranked LSU (8-0) against second-ranked Alabama (8-0) instead of Minneapolis for No. 5 Penn State (8-0) against No. 13 Minnesota (8-0).

Yes, Alabama will be hosting GameDay for the 14th time, second-most overall (hat tip Star Tribune for that factoid), and will be appearing on it for the 47th time. The Gophers are one of only 10 Power Five teams to have never hosted GameDay. But did anyone really think the folks in Bristol, Conn., were going to pass on Alabama-LSU?

Here’s the other thing. Gophers fans shouldn’t care because they should be focused on a much bigger prize. That would be a potential Rose Bowl appearance; a berth in that game would be a huge deal. The Gophers have not been to the Rose Bowl since Jan. 1, 1962 but there is a legitimate path to getting to Pasadena this season.

Morning Judd: Sports Dad has a message for P.J. and #Gophers fans when it comes to @CollegeGameDay. pic.twitter.com/1yndCXIWl9 — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) November 2, 2019

The Gophers, who were idle on Saturday, will play host to Penn State next Saturday before going to Iowa and Northwestern and closing the regular season at home against Wisconsin. (There is a chance ESPN could send GameDay to Minneapolis for that Nov. 30 game against the 18th-ranked Badgers.)

A victory over Penn State would be an enormous step toward getting the Gophers to the Rose Bowl. They currently hold a two-game lead on the Hawkeyes and Badgers in the Big Ten West, but winning the division and going to the Big Ten title game on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis doesn’t assure the Gophers of anything.

If the Gophers lose in that game, and we’re assuming they will be facing college football playoff-bound Ohio State in that matchup, the Rose Bowl committee will be able to pick the Big Ten representative that will face a Pac-12 opponent. If the Gophers lose to Penn State on Saturday, the Rose Bowl reps (whose game is not part of the playoff this season) could go with the Nittany Lions of the Big Ten East.

That makes next Saturday’s game huge with or without the folks from GameDay on campus. The other thing is if the Gophers do get to the Rose Bowl this season, ESPN almost certainly will send Rece Davis and company to Minneapolis in 2020. That’s why the primary focus shouldn’t be on any decisions being made in Bristol, it should be on if the Gophers can win the next four games, remain perfect and win the Big Ten West. It’s a big ask but Fleck’s team has put itself in a position to do exactly that.

If that happens, everything else will fall into place.