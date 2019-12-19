Antoine Winfield Jr. becomes Gophers’ seventh unanimous All-America selection

Gophers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. was named All-America first team by the FWAA on Thursday, making him the school’s seventh unanimous All-America selection.

Winfield was named All-America first team by the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp Foundation to become the Gophers’ first unanimous selection since Greg Eslinger in 2005.

Minnesota’s previous unanimous selections were tackle Ed Widseth (1936), center Clayton Tonnemaker (1949), back Paul Giel (1953), guard Tom Brown (1960), tackle Bobby Bell (1962) and Eslinger (2005).

Winfield joins his father, Antoine Winfield, as a unanimous selection. The elder Winfield was bestowed the honor in 1998 at Ohio State.

Winfield also was named the Big Ten defensive back of the year, All-Big Ten first team and was one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski award, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in the nation.

Winfield leads Minnesota with 83 tackles, which includes 58 solo stops. He also has 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks this year to go along with seven interceptions and two forced fumbles. Winfield’s seven interceptions tied a school single-season record and rank fourth in the NCAA this season.