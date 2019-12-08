Report: Gophers to face Auburn in Outback Bowl

The Gophers reportedly will face Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla. The game will start at noon and be televised by ESPN.

Auburn beat Alabama, 48-45, on Nov. 30 in the Iron Bowl and is 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC. The Gophers played Wisconsin for the Big Ten West title that day and lost 38-17. Wisconsin lost to Ohio State on Saturday in the Big Ten title game and will go to the Rose Bowl.