Gophers football team finishes season with highest ranking in AP poll since 1962

The Gophers football team ended the season ranked 10th in the final Associated Press poll, the highest-ranking for the Gophers at the end of a season since they also were 10th in 1962.

This is the first time the Gophers (11-2) were included in the final poll since they were 20th in 2003, and the only third time since 1962 the Gophers were ranked in the final AP poll. The 1999 team finished 19th.

The Gophers beat two AP Top 10 teams (No. 5 Penn State and No. 9 Auburn) for the first time since 1956 and were ranked seventh on Nov. 10. the highest for the program since it was ranked fifth on Nov. 19, 1962.

The Gophers finished the season with a 31-24 victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.