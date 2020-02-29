Zulgad: Disappointing finish: Too many Gophers fall flat when it matters most

MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers men’s hockey team had the opportunity to celebrate a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Saturday night at Mariucci Arena. What was needed to accomplish that was a victory over Michigan. What was provided was an effort that left coach Bob Motzko disappointed and senior defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf upset.

The Gophers’ 2-1 loss to the Wolverines was decided on Nick Granowicz’s goal at 2 minutes, 13 seconds of the third period before an announced crowd of 9,613 that showed up ready to make the type of noise the Gophers’ home arena often has lacked in recent seasons.

“A very disappointing one by us,” said Motzko, who is in his second season at Minnesota. “But (Michigan) worked their tails off. There’s a team that’s playing for home ice. … I’m standing here pretty disappointed that we had some guys that did not have good games tonight. We had some guys that had good games, too, but that’s what you’re frustrated about right now. Scott Reedy was really good tonight. (Sammy) Walker, (Blake) McLaughlin, our (defensemen) did a good job tonight, but we had some forwards that really were off their game.”

A day after rallying for a 2-2 tie and then losing in a shootout to Michigan, the Gophers came out flat and paid the price. Penn State, which was idle this weekend, finished atop the Big Ten standings with 41 points. The Gophers (38 points) did get some help after their game was finished as Michigan State skated to a 2-2 tie with Notre Dame. When Ohio State and Wisconsin finished in a 3-3 tie it meant the Gophers will play host to Notre Dame next weekend in the best-of-three quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. The winner of that series will play in a one-game semifinal at Penn State.

What Motkzo now must figure out is why so many of his players, and forwards in particular, struggled to put forth a complete effort in such an important game on Saturday. The Gophers (14-13-7, 9-8-7-4) will enter the conference tournament trying to play their way into the NCAA tournament and having gone 1-2-3 in their past six. Before going 0-2-2 in their final four games, the Gophers had been 9-3-1 since returning from their holiday break.

Zuhlsdorf, who along with defenseman Tyler Nanne and winger Joey Marooney were honored on senior night at Mariucci, called his team’s performance unacceptable. How early could Zuhlsdorf tell some of his teammates weren’t as engaged in the game as he would have liked? The answer was at 8:13 of the first period when Marooney was called for interference.

“It was just very noticeable that it was low energy on the bench,” Zuhlsdorf said. “We weren’t getting in on the forecheck. Defensemen, we weren’t hitting the net (with our shots) for anything. We were having trouble in the d-zone, breaking pucks out. Ultimately, overall, it was just kind of a disappointing performance and we’ll regroup on Monday.”

What was interesting was it was Zuhlsdorf, not Motzko, who promised the coming week of practice will be a tough one for the Gophers. “The leadership group has to take this one and really take it under our wing and come on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday,” Zuhlsdorf said. “Every single day, hard, intense practices. Make sure goals are dialed in because that’s what it takes this time of year. You can’t take a day off.”

While Michigan outshot the Gophers, 11-6, in the first period, the Wolverines did not get the first goal of the game until the 10:02 mark of the second when Jack Becker beat Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine. The Gophers’ Nathan Burke, a third-line sophomore winger, tied it at 13:35 when he scored from in front off a pass by freshman Jack Perbix, who did much of the heavy-lifting on the goal.

The Gophers came close to tying the score with 6:35 left in the third when center Jaxon Nelson beat Michigan goalie Strauss Mann but had the puck ring off the post. That came after the Gophers had a flat start to third period.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Zuhlsdorf said when asked for his theory on why the Gophers might have been flat. “There are certain cues that you look into and, as a guy that’s been around for a little bit of time, you notice a couple of things and you try to get the guys going but ultimately it’s up to them to fire themselves up. I can only say so much on the bench and in the locker room. At the end of the day, it’s their job to get themselves going.”

That needs to happen next weekend or the Gophers’ hopes of riding a second-half surge into the NCAA tournament will be gone. That means the Gophers will need far more from a forward group that included five freshmen, four sophomores, two juniors and only one senior (fourth-liner Marooney) on Saturday.

“Down the stretch, when everything got amped up, our inexperience kind of loomed,” Motzko said. “We’ve kind of seen this before. We’re a better hockey team than we were early, but we’ve seen that, when we’re doing that, our young guys have a hard time carrying us offensively. To get you another goal, to get it going. We had third-period leads in a lot of those (late-season) games.

“We need another goal tonight in the third period. We got two last night, we got one at Notre Dame. We’re a better team but when everything’s amped up at the end. … We’ve got to get ready for the playoffs and that will be something you analyze. When I look at tonight and Luke Martin and (Will) Lockwood and (Griffin) Luce (who are all seniors for Michigan) … those guys were carrying a lot of mail tonight. Those older guys really were putting a lot of the heavy weight into the game and we didn’t have a lot to counter.”

Considering what was at stake on Saturday, Motkzo had every right to be disappointed.