Report: Gophers’ Daniel Oturu plans to enter NBA draft

Gophers sophomore forward/center Daniel Oturu told ESPN on Monday he will enter the NBA draft.

Oturu is ranked as the 36th overall prospect in ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony’s Top 100 prospect rankings. Oturu, who averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Gophers in 31 games this season, is considered a potential first-round pick by many.