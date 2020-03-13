Report: Richard Pitino will return as Gophers coach

Richard Pitino will return as the Gophers men’s basketball coach next season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium sports network.

There had been some question about Pitino’s future after the Gophers went 15-16 overall this season and 8-12 in the Big Ten. The Gophers’ season ended on Wednesday with a 74-57 victory over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

The Gophers were scheduled to play Iowa in the second round but that game was canceled because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The college basketball season was canceled on Thursday.

Pitino, who is 48-82 in the Big Ten, has been the Gophers’ coach for seven seasons and was rewarded with a contract extension after last season when Minnesota advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Pitino received a two-year contract extension last April. The deal, which runs through 2023-24, increased his annual salary to $2 million, up from about $1.7 million in 2018-19.

The buyout for Pitino would have been $2 million, if athletic director Mark Coyle had made a change.