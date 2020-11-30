Gophers’ game against Northwestern canceled because of COVID-19

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of TCF Bank Stadium during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Gophers’ football hiatus will reach two weeks.

The University of Minnesota made that official on Monday when it announced that its home game against Northwestern on Saturday morning has been canceled because of continuing issues in the program with COVID-19. The game will not be rescheduled and will be ruled a no contest, per Big Ten policy.

The Gophers also had to call off their game last Saturday at Wisconsin because of positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff.

The school first announced it was pausing all-team related activities on Nov. 24, after 15 individuals (nine student-athletes and six staff members) tested positive for the coronavirus during a five-day span. Ten additional positive tests (three student athletes and seven staff members) were announced on Nov. 25 and another 15 positive tests (eight student athletes and seven staff members) were announced on Nov. 28.

The program has had 47 positive cases since Nov. 19, including 21 student athletes and 26 staff members.

The Gophers’ next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Nebraska. The team will conduct all meetings virtually for the remainder of the season.