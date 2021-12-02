It’s a start(er): Twins agree to one-year deal with veteran righthander Dylan Bundy

Aug 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As the expected MLB lockout neared with the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Wednesday night, the Twins made their latest attempt to sign a veteran pitcher from the free agent bargain bin by agreeing to a deal with righthander Dylan Bundy.

It’s a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2023. The deal will pay Bundy $4 million this coming season and has a $1 million buyout, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The 2023 option is worth $11 million.

Bundy, 29, the fourth-overall pick in the 2011 draft by Baltimore, went 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA in 23 games and 19 starts with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. Bundy was 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 11 starts with the Angels in 2020. He spent his first five seasons with the Orioles before being traded to the Angels in December 2019.

Bundy is 46-57 with a 4.72 ERA, three complete games and one shutout in 161 games and 133 starts over seven big-league seasons. In recent seasons, the Twins have signed a list of veteran pitchers that includes Rich Hill, Homer Bailey, J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker.