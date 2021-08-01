Jake Browning makes most of opportunity to prove Vikings shouldn’t pass on him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) looks to throw during the team’s Back Together Day at NFL football training camp at TCO Stadium, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

If there was an MVP of the Vikings’ practice on Saturday night at TCO Performance Center it was quarterback Jake Browning. It’s a safe bet that Browning celebrated Sunday by moving his arm as little as possible.

With Kellen Mond missing after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and fourth-stringer Nate Stanley having to go into quarantine because they aren’t vaccinated and had close contact with Mond, Browning was the only quarterback available.

The Vikings spent Sunday (an off day for the team) working the phones to bring in camp-arm quarterbacks for this week — Cousins and Stanley will have to spend five days in quarantine — in order to be able to have full practices. But for one day, Browning was the only the guy the Vikings had in a red jersey.

He gained the admiration of both coaches and teammates for what he did in throwing every pass of the practice. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2019, Browning spent the past two years on the Vikings’ practice squad.

It was clear that he began training camp second on the depth chart behind Cousins. Any questions about Browning’s status almost certainly were removed Saturday. He completed 26-of-37 passes, according to the Vikings website, and probably threw more than 80 passes total in a practice before 4,285 fans in Eagan.

Browning got sharper as the evening progressed and had nice deep completions to Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn and another one for a shorter touchdown to Justin Jefferson.

The only way Browning’s place on the Vikings could be in jeopardy is if general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer decide they need to sign a veteran quarterback with regular-season experience because of concerns about how many times Cousins might be forced to sit out this season. Mond is a lock to make the 53 but almost certainly will do so as the third quarterback.

But Browning’s performance Saturday could strengthen his hold on the backup spot. If that isn’t the case, another team will give him a chance based on ability and character.