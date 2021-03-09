Kicked out: Vikings release Dan Bailey after rough finish to 2020 season

Dec 13, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA;Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (5) misses a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Bailey won’t be missing any more kicks as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had released the veteran kicker, clearing $1.7 million in salary cap space for the 2021 season. The Vikings will take a $2.1 million cap hit in dead money.

The #Vikings have released K Dan Bailey. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 9, 2021

The Vikings signed kicker Greg Joseph to a one-year, $780,000 contract in February.

Bailey, 33, made 15-of-22 field-goal attempts and 37-of-43 extra points last year. He struggled late in the season, making only 5-of-10 field-goal attempts and 11-of-16 extra points in the final five games. Bailey’s low point came in the Vikings’ 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 13, when he missed all four of his kicks. That included three field-goal tries.

Nonetheless, Bailey’s agent tweeted that the Vikings attempted to keep Bailey for a fourth season.