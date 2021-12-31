Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID, will miss Sunday’s game against Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday’s must-win game at Green Bay after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday and being placed on the COVID reserve list.

According to an ESPN report, Cousins had symptoms, self-reported and then tested positive for the virus. Cousins is not vaccinated so he was being tested daily and won’t be able to clear protocols in time to play Sunday. The Vikings almost certainly need to beat the Packers in order to stay alive in the playoff race.

Cousins’ top backup, veteran Sean Mannion, was activated from the COVID reserve list on Friday and figures to start at Lambeau Field. If Mannion couldn’t have played, the other options would have been third-round pick Kellen Mond or the recently signed Kyle Sloter.