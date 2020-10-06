Let’s make a deal: Will Wild GM continue roster shake-up on draft night?

Bill Guerin addresses the media before his induction into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 2, 2013. Guerin is an American retired professional ice hockey player and current player development coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Wild general manager Bill Guerin hasn’t been reluctant to make changes since his team’s season came to an end in August — longtime captain Mikko Koivu was told he wouldn’t be retained, fellow center Eric Staal was shipped to Buffalo and winger Ryan Donato and goalie Devan Dubnyk were traded to San Jose on Monday — and there could be more to come on Tuesday.

Guerin will be running his first draft as the Wild’s GM and will have the ninth pick in the first round. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman has the Wild taking center Marco Rossi in his mock draft. Rossi played for Ottawa of the OHL and Guerin is desperate to add help at center. The 19-year-old Rossi, who is 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, led the 67’s last season with 120 points, scoring 39 goals in 56 games.

It remains to be seen if Guerin will use the ninth pick or if he might try to move up in the opening round. There also is a chance that Guerin could attempt to make a major trade to acquire a veteran center. That likely would cost the Wild defenseman Matthew Dumba, whose name has headlined trade rumors since defenseman Jonas Brodin got a contract extension a few weeks back. The Wild also could be in the market for a veteran goalie.