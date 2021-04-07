Linebacker Eric Wilson reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) runs from Detroit Lions’ Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson (73) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Eric Wilson found a new team on Wednesday.

The free agent linebacker, who spent his first four seasons with the Vikings, agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. That’s far below what Wilson likely was hoping to get on the open market.

Wilson, signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vikings out of Cincinnati, made only 10 starts in his first three seasons but started 15 of 16 games last year. He finished with 122 tackles, three sacks (nine quarterback hits), three interceptions, eight tackles for loss and eight pass breakups. Wilson has eight sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 19 quarteraback hits

Wilson has 8.0 career sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 19 QB hits, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Wilson’s playing time increased in 2020 after linebacker Anthony Barr was lost to a season-ending injury in Week 2. Barr’s willingness to restructure his contract so he could remain with the Vikings, meant that Wilson was almost certain to leave Minnesota.