Loon Talk: Looking ahead to the upcoming 2020 Minnesota United season. Guest: Chris Lidholm (ep. 1)

On the first ever episode of Loon Talk Jonathan Harrison is joined by longtime voice of Minnesota soccer Chris Lidholm to discuss the upcoming 2020 MLS season for Minnesota United.

Jonathan and Chris reminisce about the first year of Minnesota United radio broadcasts when Chris was the host and Jonathan was the producer before jumping into their thoughts on Tyler Miller, the returning starters for Minnesota, the depth the squad has added in the offseason, and some quick predictions heading into the opening weekend of MLS play.