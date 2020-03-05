Loon Talk: A big win for Minnesota United and the storylines from the opening week in MLS. Guest: Jeff Rueter (ep. 2)

The Loons kicked off the 2020 campaign with a big 3-1 win in Portland and Jonathan Harrison is joined by The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter to breakdown that win and what else interested us from Match Week 1 of the 2020 MLS Season.

Jonathan and Jeff opened the show discussing just how full they still were from Allianz Field Media Food Tasting Day. They then jump into breaking down that big win from the local squad that saw a poor first half turn into an exciting second half. After discussing the Portland/Minnesota match they move onto discussing some of the storylines that caught their attention from Match Week 1 in MLS including the Josef Martinez injury, which teams impressed, and a brief preview of the upcoming USL season that kicks off this weekend.