Minnesota went into San Jose and thrashed San Jose in a 5-2 drubbing thanks to the well timed corner kicks from Jan Gregus and Ike Opara. The Loons will now head home with all six points from their first two matches and that left Jonathan Harrison and Dan Terhaar with a lot of praise to dish out on this edition of The Loon Call.

You can find Jonathan on twitter @JonHarrison90 and Dan Terhaar on twitter at @danterhaar.