Luis Arraez lands on seven-day concussion list, Nick Gordon recalled by Twins

May 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Luis Arraez (2) beats the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) scoring during the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins placed utility man Luis Arraez on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday and recalled infielder Nick Gordon to take his spot on the roster. Gordon, the fifth-overall pick in the 2014 draft, was up earlier this season but did not get into a game.

Arraez, who has played mostly left field and second base this season, went through concussion protocol on Monday after he was removed following the sixth inning of the Twins’ 6-5 victory over Texas at Target Field.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Arraez had a headache and sore neck after a third-inning play at home plate in which Arraez scored on a double by Josh Donaldson. Donaldson’s hit went to left field and Arraez, who had been on first base, tried to avoid Rangers catcher Jose Trevino as he approached the plate. Trevino jumped for the throw and Arraez made an awkward attempt to score. He ended up hitting his helmet and upper body on the ground.

Arraez initially was called out, but that was overturned upon review to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. Arraez was shaken up but stayed in the game for three more innings before he was replaced by Jake Cave.