Hour 1: Matthew Coller is in with Judd for the hour, and they recap NFL Divisional Round weekend. With the league’s top 4 ranked offenses being the four teams remaining in the postseason, the question is; what can the Vikings do to keep up with these high-powered attacks?

Hour 2: With Matthew Coller in for another hour, Judd vents on the Wild after their home loss to Detroit on Saturday, and later the news breaks that Gary Kubiak will be hired by the Vikings as an offensive consultant. Coller and Judd discuss that and what it could mean for Kevin Stefanski.

Hour 3: Ramie Makhlouf joins Judd for Hour 3, and they talk all things Vikings as Gary Kubiak has been added to the staff. Also, Ramie tells you why he doesn’t mind the length of baseball games, and later gets his first experience with Reusse as Patrick calls in to Wrap the show.