1/17/19: Wild trade reaction, Richard Pitino’s Gophers tenure, and the teams we hate the most.

The guys are back and not too happy about suffering through a second night in a row of bad Minnesota basketball.

We open the show by breaking down the Wild trade that happened shortly before the show started. We then discuss Richard Pitino’s tenure as Gophers basketball coach. We end the hour with the teams we hate the most in sports.

We continue our conversation from last hour about most hated teams but we talk about which teams Minnesota sports teams hate. Ramie has a #FightMe segment on college athletes. The boys wrap the show with Reusse.