1/25/19 Write That Down, The Crafty Rogues, and Wolves win

It’s Friday so we’ve got Write That Down as well as special guest The Crafty Rogues drop in. We also have plenty on the Wolves win and the Twins.

We start the show talking about the Wolves win last night over the Lakers as well as the comments by the TNT crew ripping the Wolves. John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn, of the Crafty Rogues, drop by for 20 minutes of fun. To close the hour Judd and Phil talk about Judd’s talk with Twins CBO Derek Falvey.

It’s Friday and hour two so that means we open with Write That Down before moving onto a conversation about the Bears trying out a former Vikings kicker. We wrap the show, and the week, with Patrick Reusse.