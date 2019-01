With just a couple days until the Super Bowl we spend a majority of the show talking about the game, betting, and the halftime show.

We open the hour talking about the challenge/review system in the NFL before we’re joined by ESPN’s Doug Kezirian to talk about Super Bowl betting. We close the hour talking about the stupid cold outside right now.

We spend the hour talking about Super Bowl prop bets and fixing the halftime show. We close the show with Patrick Reusse.