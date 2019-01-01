1/31/19 Randy’s seven round mock draft

Yep the title says it all. Randy from Cottage Grove has his first seven round mock of the year. We cut in and out of him doing the mock while discussing the topics of the day.

We begin the show talking about the Wolves ugly win last night before Randy from Cottage Grove calls in and starts with his seven round mock draft. We cut Randy off because we wanted to talk about whether baseball owners are wrong for not paying $400m for one guy. We close the hour continuing that conversation before checking back in with Randy on his seven round mock.

The guys open the hour talking about the latest big trade in the NBA and what that means for the league. We have a pecking order of close but no cigar athletes and our last check in with Randy on his mock. Patrick Reusse joins to help us wrap the show.