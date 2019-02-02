2/1/19 Todd Fuhrman on Super Bowl bets, reckless Craig Kimbrel speculation, and Write That Down

On today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie we’ve got plenty of picks coming up with Todd Fuhrman joining the show and our weekly Write That Down segment.

We open the first hour with some incredibly reckless Craig Kimbrell speculation before moving on to the NFL getting usurped by the NBA during it’s biggest week. Todd Fuhrman joins to help us through some of betting lines going into the Super Bowl this weekend.

We open the Friday second hour with Write That Down. KAT’s superstar status gets a discussion out of the guys for him not being too high maintenance. We wrap the week with Patrick Reusse.