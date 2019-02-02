2/13/19 Representativ Nick Zerwas on bringing sports gambling to MN, reckless Vikings speculation, and Ramie’s hot hockey take

We talk sports gambling in Minnesota and Ramie angers Judd with his hockey take.

Hour one begins with a ton of really reckless Vikings speculation before Ramie drops his hockey take that does not go over well with Judd. We close the hour joined by Representative Nick Zerwas to discuss the Safe and Regulated Sports Gambling Act of 2019 that looks to bring legalized sports betting to Minnesota.

The second hour of the show opens with a discussion about the local teams’ abilities to build their teams. The boys get to the third edition of In Other News before we wrap with Reusse.