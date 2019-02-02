2/14/19 Richard Pitino’s credentials, Wolves looked fun without Wiggins, and the Wild might be trading away parts

The Wolves were fun last night, the Twins are extending people, and Pitino is really, really, really, really disappointed.
- The Wolves upset the Rockets and looked fun without Andrew Wiggins for the second game in a row.
- The guys talk about the contract extensions the Twins gave out
- The Gophers lost and Phil has a reaction to those saying the Gophers shouldn’t have let it be close enough that a refs’ decision would effect them.
- The boys debate Richard Pitino’s credentials for his tenure as the Gophers head coach
- Sports conspiracy theories and Judd is happy about the Wild trading away parts
- Reusse joins to wrap the show