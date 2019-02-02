Podcast

2/14/19 Richard Pitino’s credentials, Wolves looked fun without Wiggins, and the Wild might be trading away parts

By Jonathan Harrison February 14, 2019 6:11 pm

The Wolves were fun last night, the Twins are extending people, and Pitino is really, really, really, really disappointed.

  • The Wolves upset the Rockets and looked fun without Andrew Wiggins for the second game in a row.
  • The guys talk about the contract extensions the Twins gave out
  • The Gophers lost and Phil has a reaction to those saying the Gophers shouldn’t have let it be close enough that a refs’ decision would effect them.

  • The boys debate Richard Pitino’s credentials for his tenure as the Gophers head coach
  • Sports conspiracy theories and Judd is happy about the Wild trading away parts
  • Reusse joins to wrap the show

