Podcast
2/15/19 Write That Down, Derek Wetmore on the Twins, and reckless Vikings trade speculation
By
Jonathan Harrison
February 15, 2019 6:04 pm
It’s a Write That Down Friday and we’re also joined by Derek Wetmore to talk Twins.
Reckless trade speculation
Derek Wetmore on the Twins
NBA All-Star Game discussion
Write That Down
Kaepernick news
Wrap with Reusse
Topics:
Mackey & Judd
Podcast