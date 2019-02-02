Podcast

2/15/19 Write That Down, Derek Wetmore on the Twins, and reckless Vikings trade speculation

By Jonathan Harrison February 15, 2019 6:04 pm

It’s a Write That Down Friday and we’re also joined by Derek Wetmore to talk Twins.

  • Reckless trade speculation
  • Derek Wetmore on the Twins
  • NBA All-Star Game discussion

  • Write That Down
  • Kaepernick news
  • Wrap with Reusse

Podcast