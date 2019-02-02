Podcast

2/22/19 Jace Frederick on the Wolves, Derek Wetmore on the Twins, Write That Down

By Jonathan Harrison February 22, 2019 5:59 pm

It’s a Write That Down Friday with Ramie and Manny Hill in today.

  • Ramie and Manny discuss KAT’s car accident and the bad drivers in this state
  • Jace Frederick joins to talk about the Wolves
  • The boys discuss the Marwin Gonzalez signing

  • Write That Down
  • Derek Wetmore on Marwin Gonzalez and the Twins
  • Wrap with Reusse

