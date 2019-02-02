Podcast

2/25/19 Wolves get cursed, Buxton is on fire, and Phil’s hockey thoughts

By Jonathan Harrison February 25, 2019 6:05 pm

Judd is out and Phil has hockey takes after big Wild trade.

  • The boys react to the hot start by Buxton in Spring Training so far
  • Phil has a couple takes after the Wild traded Granlund
  • Ja Rule cursed the Wolves… no big deal

  • The Wolves should emulate the Bucks
  • Phil & Ramie discuss the Oscars
  • Wrap with Reusse

