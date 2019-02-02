2/4/19 What it would mean if the Vikings won a Super Bowl, reactions to the game, and those commercials

The Super Bowl left us with one question: what would a Vikings Super Bowl mean to you?

We open the show talking about last night’s Super Bowl victory for the Patriots. We then spend the rest of the show talking about what it would mean if the Vikings finally won a Super Bowl.

We continue our conversation about what a Vikings Super Bowl win would mean into the second hour of the show. The boys also discuss the Super Bowl food spread of Ramie’s as well as the commercials from the Super Bowl. To close we get Reusse on the phone to help us wrap the show today.