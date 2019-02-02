2/6/19 Who did it dumber, most popular Minnesota athletes, and movies we haven’t seen

Debates, surprise statements, and polls all fill today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

We start the show asking who did it dumber between the Wild and the Wolves before we get into a conversation about movies that we haven’t seen that we might be embarrassed about. We close the hour debating some of the rule changes being proposed in baseball.

Hour two starts with a discussion started by Matthew Coller on SKOR North Live about who is the most popular Minnesota athlete now with Maya sitting out a year. Mackey and Judd then teach Ramie about why Joe Mauer is polarizing. Patrick Reusse joins us to wrap the show today.