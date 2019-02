Mackey &Judd with Ramie are live from the Minnesota Golf show. The fellas open the show with a Bruce Boudreau meltdown after another pathetic loss from the Wild; Ryan Saunders still trying to unlock Andrew Wiggins and the Timberwolves doing nothing at the trade deadline.

Hour 2 kicks off with the lates Write That Down accountability and predictions for the week; Max Kellerman’s take on the Vikings trading for Nick Foles and they close the show wrapping with Reusse.