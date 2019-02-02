2/7/19 Jayson Stark on baseball, NBA Trade Deadline, and In Other News

The NBA Trade Deadline ended with the Wolves making no moves. Disappointing. We discuss that and have Jayson Stark on to talk some baseball.

We start the show talking about the non-moves by the Wolves on NBA Trade Deadline day. Jayson Stark joins to talk about the proposed rule changes in baseball, the Hot Stove that hasn’t turned on, and Frank Robinson. We close the first hour talking about Kevin Durant throwing a tantrum at the media… again.

We open hour two with our disdain for Badgers basketball before we get to a new segment In Other News. We,of course, wrap with Reusse.