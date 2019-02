Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie are at the Choice Bank Minnesota Golf Show for a bonus Saturday Show!

Hour 1:

* Will you watch the new Alliance of American Football?

* Mackey’s 10 worst Minnesota sports trades Pecking Order

Hour 2:

* Was Friday night “rock bottom” for the Timberwolves?

* “In Other News”

* Ramie’s stand-up comedy side gig